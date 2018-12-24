Local

2 people involved in crash into Budd Inlet could face charges

By Rolf Boone

December 24, 2018 03:49 PM

Olympia police removed a submerged car that crashed into Budd Inlet at Percival Landing early Friday morning. The female driver was pulled from the car, then escaped from the scene with her rescuer, police say.
The two people involved in a Friday morning crash into Budd Inlet at Percival Landing could face charges, a spokesman for Olympia police said Monday.

The woman who drove into Budd Inlet and left the scene is suspected of hit-and-run and driving under the influence, Lt. Paul Lower said.

A male associate who pulled her from the car also could face charges because he allegedly hindered the investigation by being untruthful with investigators, Lower said.

Whether charges are pursued will be determined by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, he said. Olympia police plan to write up the case and refer it to prosecutors for consideration.

If prosecutors file charges, the two would receive a summons by mail to appear in court. If they missed that court date, warrants would be issued, Lower said.

About 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman was driving westbound on State Avenue when she failed to turn left at Water Street and drove into the water.

It’s not clear how fast she was driving, but conditions were slick that morning, Lower said. The Percival Landing boardwalk had a sheen of ice on it, he said.

The woman later assisted with the investigation.

