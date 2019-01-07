Pints & Quarts at Capital Mall has closed, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It appears the business closed Friday.
“It is with sadness that Pints Oly closed its doors today,” the Facebook message reads. “We have loved being part of this community for over 10 years and will miss seeing everyone.”
Increasing costs and less customer traffic did not help, according to the message.
“The goal was to find a way to continue the business and we thought we had more time to do so. It was with a heavy heart that the decision had to be made so quickly and it wasn’t taken lightly.
“We know people are upset and confused and we understand why.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t in a position to make other arrangements. We want to thank you all for your years of patronage, hard work, and support.”
Pints & Quarts Oly has ties to Pints & Quarts in Lacey and Pints Barn in Tumwater, but ultimately was run as an independent business.
Owner Musong Kim renovated the business in 2015.
Key to the renovation was a new area called Pints Hawks Nest, a mezzanine floor that will be home to four tables and bar-style seating, enough room to accommodate 30 people, he told The Olympian in 2015.
In addition to increasing costs and less customer traffic, there was also increased competition.
A restaurant called Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar recently opened at the mall.
Check back for updates to this story.
