Dani Madrone announces run for Olympia City Council

The first candidate running for an open seat on the Olympia City Council has stepped forward ahead of this fall’s election.
Three seats on the council are up for election this year. Dani Madrone announced over the weekend she will run for the seat currently held by Nathaniel Jones, who plans to challenge Mayor Cheryl Selby for her seat on the council.
Council member Jessica Bateman announced last month she planned to run for re-election for her seat.
Madrone, 35, works on Puget Sound restoration issues for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. She was a community member on The Olympian’s editorial board for about two years, ending in November.
In announcing her run, Madrone highlighted housing and homelessness as challenges facing the city.
“I think the city needs a long-term crisis management plan. They need to be measuring the work that they’re doing right now and whether it’s leading to success,” she told The Olympian.
Filing for November’s general election starts May 13.
