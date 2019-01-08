Coroner IDs man hit and killed on freeway ramp

A 54-year-old man who died over the weekend while walking on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5 was identified Tuesday as Darryl E. Monday of Hoquiam, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
Monday died early Sunday morning after he was walking on the ramp from US 12 to I-5 at milepost 88, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Rochester man also was southbound on the ramp in a Nissan Altima when he crashed into Monday.
