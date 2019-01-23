Woman who went missing on Monday is found in Aberdeen

A 64-year-old woman who went missing this week has been found, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Janet E. White was found at a Denny’s restaurant by Aberdeen police about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Tim Rudloff of the sheriff’s office.
She was later turned over to sheriff’s deputies and reunited with her family, he said.
White was reported missing on Monday. She was thought to have taken a bus to Olympia to stay in a shelter, but after checking those shelters she was not found, according to the sheriff’s office.
