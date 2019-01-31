Bail set at $300,000 for driver accused in hit-and-run collision with boy who has died

Bail was set at $300,000 on Thursday for a 51-year-old man accused in the hit-and-run collision of a boy who later died.
Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause to charge Irven F. Jacobs with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death.
The victim, Isaiah Bermeo, was hit Sunday and died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
In a statement, his parents, Renee and David Paino, said his organs will be donated.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Isaiah always had a big smile on his face and was full of life. He was a typical 11-year-old with a heart of gold. He enjoyed so many activities, including trampoline jumping, singing, cooking, tickles, croc shoes and so much more... He was a son that will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you give us privacy during this time of grief and healing,” the statement read.
Jacobs appeared in court alongside public defender Eric Pilon. He was emotional throughout the brief appearance. He often wiped his eyes and kept his head down.
The state sought $750,000 on Thursday. Deputy Thurston County Prosecutor, Ali Abid, called the facts of the case “horrendous,” alleging that Jacobs was aware of a witness who performed CPR on the boy, but still left the scene of the crash.
Pilon countered with $10,000 bail, pointing out that Jacobs turned himself in.
“He availed himself of law enforcement, which is typically something we don’t see,” he said.
Kortokrax, however, noted that Jacobs has four pending bench warrants for his arrest in Mason County, and in Washington state, he has failed to appear in court 11 times, including six times in the past two years. Arraignment is set for Feb. 12.
Charging documents give this account of the incident:
Bermeo, who had autism, was playing outside on Sunday with his siblings at his grandmother’s home off Oyster Bay Road Northwest, near US 101. The boy wandered off.
Meanwhile, Irven was allegedly driving two women to Olympia on Sunday who wanted to buy heroin and methamphetamine. After they bought the drugs, the Chrysler Grand Voyager was northbound on US 101 when Irven screamed, “What is that!”
“They felt the impact and Irven braked and pulled to the right shoulder,” the charging documents read.
One of the women got out and saw that they had struck a child, and that a witness was performing CPR.
Nevertheless, the “three of them got back in the van and continued driving north to Kamilche Lane were Irven was living,” the documents read.
About 3 p.m. Wednesday, Irven called the Washington State Patrol and said he knew they were looking for him. He told them he was outside Red Wind Casino in Nisqually. Troopers responded and took him into custody.
Comments