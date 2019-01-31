WSP arrests suspect in hit-and-run involving autistic boy in Olympia

Washington State Patrol says the suspect in Sunday’s hit-and-run collision involving an autistic boy in Olympia has been arrested.
Irven F. Jacobs Jr. turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested in Yelm and booked into the Thurston County jail on the charge of hit and run injury or death, according to the jail roster.
A State Patrol spokeswoman said Jacobs is a 51-year-old Shelton resident.
The boy had wandered away from his home before being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Oyster Bay Road Northwest, according to State Patrol. He was critically injured and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
On Monday, detectives located the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.
State Patrol plans to hold a press conference on the case at 11 a.m. in Tacoma.
This story will be updated.
