Girl killed in wreck on I-5 in Olympia was 16, troopers say

An Oregon girl killed in a wreck on Interstate 5 in Olympia was 16, according to updated information released late Saturday by the Washington State Patrol about the crash.
Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday he expects to release the girl’s name on Monday. He wants to give the girl’s immediately family more time to contact other family members about what happened.
About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old Poulsbo man was headed north on I-5 in a Ford Focus when he crashed into a Nissan Altima.
The Altima, according to the state patrol, had stopped behind a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near milepost 107.
After the collision, the Ford Focus rolled and came to a stop in lanes one and four. The Altima came to a stop in lane one.
A Hermiston, Oregon family, including the 16-year-old girl, was in the Nissan. She died at the scene, according to the state patrol. A 42-year-old woman was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. The 48-year-old man driving the car was not injured and neither was a 14-year-old boy.
The Poulsbo man also was injured and so was his passenger: An eight-year-old Shelton girl. Both were taken to Providence.
The Poulsbo man faces possible charges of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment. Although suspected of being impaired, information released late Saturday said whether drugs or alcohol were involved was an unknown.
Northbound traffic was delayed for more than three hours on Saturday.
