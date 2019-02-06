With more freezing temperatures expected, county extends ‘code blue’ shelter options

With freezing temperatures in the forecast for the next week, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is extending its “code blue” advisory to increase overnight homeless shelter capacity.





The “code blue” advisory was in effect Sunday evening to Wednesday morning. County officials now say it will go back in effect Wednesday evening and remain until further notice.

The National Weather Service forecast shows below-freezing temperatures in the Olympia area for at least a week, with a chance of snow Thursday night and snow and rain likely Friday.

Health officials say they will reassess weather and resources every 72 hours.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian

Under “code blue,” organizations and volunteers add shelter beds, offer rides to shelters and hand out supplies to those who remain outside. Shelter beds are available:

▪ For single men and women at Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, WA

▪ For families with children at Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place, 837 Seventh Avenue SE, Olympia, WA

▪ For youth ages 18-24 at Community Youth Services, 520 Pear St. SE, Olympia, WA

Donations of blankets, coffee, creamer, cup of soups and other snacks are needed. Items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1505 Fourth Ave. E, after 8 p.m.

For volunteer opportunities, go to www.iwshelter.org/code-blue.html or email keylee.marineau@co.thurston.wa.us.

For more information, call Thurston County’s coordinated entry shelter and housing hotline at 844-628-7343.