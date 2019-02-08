Local

Weather-related closures and delays for Friday

By Olympian staff

February 08, 2019 08:11 AM

Here are weather-related delays and closures for Friday. This list will be updated as more are announced.

Olympia School District: One-hour early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool, PM buses on snow routes.

Rainier School District: Two-hour early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

Wa He Lut Indian School: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled.

Yelm Community Schools: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool.

Squaxin Island Tribe: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. Government office will close at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

