Weather-related closures and delays for Friday

Here are weather-related delays and closures for Friday. This list will be updated as more are announced.

▪ Olympia School District: One-hour early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool, PM buses on snow routes.

▪ Rainier School District: Two-hour early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

▪ Wa He Lut Indian School: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled.

▪ Yelm Community Schools: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled, no PM preschool.

▪ Squaxin Island Tribe: Early release, all afternoon and evening activities canceled. Government office will close at 2:30 p.m. Friday.