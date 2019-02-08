Snow blankets western Washington, and it’s going to stick around

The snowstorm that blew into the Puget Sound Friday forced the cancellation of 200 flights in Seattle as officials throughout the region worked to get people off the streets and into shelters.
Snow began falling north of Seattle before noon with some areas recording 8 inches of snow before it made its way south to Olympia and beyond. Olympia was expected to get about 4 inches, but forecasts have varied and fluctuated.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency, saying everyone in the state should focus on staying safe. A 59-year-old man died Thursday from exposure at a Seattle light rail station.
“Forecasters predict this may be a storm unlike one we’ve seen in many years,” he said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Many businesses closed early so workers could get home.
Throughout western Washington, officials urged people to stay off the roads as traffic slowed to a standstill in some places because of the snow.
“Doesn’t matter where you’re going, expect it to take a very. long. time,” the Washington Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Schools and colleges had canceled classes or planned for early release ahead of the storm.
The United Way of Thurston County postponed its fundraising gala, Straight from the Heart, which was slated for Saturday night.
The Olympia Symphony Orchestra said its show will go on Sunday afternoon, but patrons who do not want to drive in the snow may call the Washington Center for the Performing Arts Box Office to exchange their ticket for a seat for either the March 17 or April 28 concerts.
The storm hit with snowfall from Sunday and Monday still on the ground, thanks to below-freezing temperatures that have gripped the area. This snow is likely to stick around with temperatures dipping as low as 10 in Olympia over the weekend, and highs just reaching the freezing point.
The snow is likely to slow or stop Saturday morning, but two more snowstorms are expected to hit early next week. Snow may be possible every day through Feb. 17.
Comments