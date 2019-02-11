Intercity Transit ending bus service early, plus more Monday closures due to snow

Update: Intercity Transit says it will end all services early Monday. Local and express buses will stop between 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. A list of current detours and delays is at intercitytransit.com/rider-alerts.
-City of Olympia: City buildings including City Hall, Olympia Municipal Court, probation services and The Olympia Center closed at 12 p.m. Tuesday’s City Council meeting has been canceled.
-City of Tumwater: City Hall and the city’s fire and police administrative offices will close at 2 p.m. Old Town Center and Tumwater Valley Golf Course are closed. A Tumwater City Council work session and planning commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday are canceled.
-City of Lacey: City Hall closed at 2:30 p.m. and will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
-Thurston County: Offices are closed Monday. Jurors should call the juror hotline for further instructions. The Thurston County Waste and Recovery Center will close at 3 p.m.
-Port of Olympia: Offices are closed and the commission meeting canceled.
-Timberland Regional Library: All library branches and the administrative service center are closed Monday.
