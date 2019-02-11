Intercity Transit cancels Tuesday a.m. bus service due to ‘treacherous’ roads

Intercity Transit has canceled bus service Tuesday morning, citing “extremely treacherous road conditions that are anticipated to worsen.”

Intercity Transit announced Monday evening that Dial-A-Lift, local and express bus service will be canceled until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Village Vans service will be canceled all day Tuesday.

“We will assess road conditions and provide service information as soon as possible,” IT said in a news release.

Service updates will be posted at intercitytransit.com/rider-alerts. Riders can also sign up to get updates via text message or email at intercitytransit.com/subscribe.