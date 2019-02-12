Weather-related delays and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 12.
-All city of Olympia buildings are closed, which means no City Council and General Government Committee meetings. Police and fire crews are working.
-Tumwater City Hall will open at 10 a.m. The administrative offices for Tumwater Fire and Police departments will also open at 10 a.m. The Tumwater City Council work session and Planning Commission meetings scheduled for Tuesday are canceled. Old Town Center and Tumwater Valley Golf Course are closed.
-Timberland Regional Library’s service center and all libraries in Thurston, Lewis and Mason counties are closed. Some libraries in Grays Harbor County are closed and some are opening late. Closed are McCleary, Oakville, Elma and Montesano. Opening two hours late are Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Amanda Park, and Westport. Pacific County libraries are open.
-Intercity Transit resumed limited bus service at 12 p.m. Service is expected to end between 5 and 7:30 p.m. IT advises passengers to travel earlier in the day since this could change if conditions worsen. Several routes are running on detours due to road conditions. For a list, go to intercitytransit.com/rider-alerts.
This list will be updated.
