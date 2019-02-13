Tanglewilde parks levy, Yelm school bond passing in early returns

The snow (then rain, then slush) didn’t stop Tuesday’s special election.

In Thurston County, Tanglewilde Parks & Recreation District No. 1’s property tax levy was passing with 53 percent in early results released Tuesday.

The district had asked voters to renew a six-year levy not to exceed 60 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in order to maintain and operate the neighborhood’s two parks and outdoor swimming pool.

The only other ballot measure for Thurston County voters was a $98,985,000 bond for Yelm Community Schools. That was also passing in early returns with 63 percent.

The money would pay for security improvements throughout the district and to replace Yelm Middle School and Southworth Elementary School.

Bond measures for building projects in the Yelm district failed in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Turnout in Thurston County was 29 percent as of Tuesday’s ballot count.