Ready to leave the house? Libraries will be open, buses are running

Timberland Regional Library branches in Lacey, Olympia, Tenino, and Yelm and the administrative service center will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tumwater will be on the same limited open hours if its power is restored.
All branches in Mason County and some in Lewis County remain closed. For specific branch hours, go to www.trl.org.
Also:
-Intercity Transit: Regular bus service resumed Wednesday with some detours and modifications based on road conditions. Dial-A-Lift service also resumed regular service, but Village Vans service is canceled. For a complete list of service changes, go to www.intercitytransit.com/rider-alerts.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
-City of Olympia: Buildings and offices are open. The Olympia Center is open but all classes programs are canceled for the day.
-Hands On Children’s Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-Schools: Most in the area are closed for the third day in a row due to snow.
Comments