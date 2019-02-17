Report: Payless will close all of its shoe stores

Payless is closing its shoe stores, according to several media reports, including one from CNN that says the retailer is closing all 2,100 of its stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Liquidation sales will begin Sunday and stores will begin closing in March, though most will say open until May, according to the CNN report.
Payless operates a store at Capital Mall in west Olympia, according to the company website, as well as one at Shopko in Lacey. The Shopko store already announced that it is closing.
There’s also a store on Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast, next to Fred Meyer. That location is closed because a car reversed into it on Jan. 31, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. An employee in the store was not hurt, and the driver was treated and released at the scene.
The driver had the Pontiac sedan in reverse and is thought to have pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake, a Lacey fire official said.
A sign attached to the window of that location says the business is closed until at least Feb. 25.
