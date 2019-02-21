Olympia will offer free yard debris drop-off this weekend

The city of Olympia will open two locations for people to drop off yard debris for free this weekend to help those still cleaning up from last week’s snowstorm.





This is a free service for Olympia residents only. Staff will request proof of Olympia residency with a driver’s license or utility bill before accepting debris.

Both locations will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

-Dirt Works: Alta Street Southwest off Capital Mall Drive behind Yauger Park

-City of Olympia waste drop-off site, 1000 10th Ave. SE

For information, call the public works department at 360-753-8333.