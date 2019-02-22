Flakes are falling, but this snow isn’t expected to stick around

Are the snow flurries giving you flashbacks?

While flakes were falling in the Olympia area Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Seattle says little accumulation is likely since temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.

“Light accumulations are a bit more likely in the foothills and higher hilltops where temperatures are closer to freezing,” the agency tweeted.

Olympia’s forecast calls for rain Friday with a high in the 40s.

There is a chance of rain and snow showers Saturday night and Sunday but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Phew.