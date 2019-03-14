Local

Man who assaulted acquaintance outside JC Penney is in custody

By Rolf Boone

March 14, 2019 01:45 PM

A 26-year-old man wanted by law enforcement for an incident outside JC Penney on Wednesday was arrested that night, according to Olympia police.

The man was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, which includes his use of a tire iron to allegedly strike the victim and take his cell phone, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The 55-year-old victim was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for a cut to his head.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect and victim, who are acquaintances, ran into each other at a Taco Bell restaurant on Cooper Point Road. They began to argue about a financial debt until the victim left with a friend. They drove to Capital Mall and parked outside JC Penney.

The suspect followed and allegedly blocked them with his vehicle. This was followed by the incident with the tire iron.

The suspect was later arrested in downtown Olympia about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

