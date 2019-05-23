Commissioners reappoint deposed Conservation District supervisor to county’s ag committee

Thurston County commissioner: Why he voted against ag committee appointment Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser explains why he voted against reappointing Richard Mankamyer to an agriculture advisory committee on May 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser explains why he voted against reappointing Richard Mankamyer to an agriculture advisory committee on May 21, 2019.

Three months after Richard Mankamyer was removed from office at the Thurston Conservation District, Thurston County commissioners voted 2-1 to reappoint him to a committee that advises them on agricultural issues.

Mankamyer had been a supervisor at the Thurston Conservation District, which is not a part of county government. In February, he and another supervisor were removed from office by the Washington State Conservation Commission for malfeasance and neglect of duty.

On Tuesday, Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser voted against Mankamyer’s appointment to a two-year term on the advisory committee, citing his troubled tenure leading the conservation district.

But Commissioners John Hutchings and Gary Edwards said no complaints have been made about Mankamyer in his five years on the county agriculture committee.

Edwards said the conservation district has had management problems for years. He called Mankamyer a whistleblower who was trying to expose “shady behavior” at the district.

Mankamyer and Eric Johnson, the other supervisor who was removed, are fighting the Washington State Conservation Commission’s decision in court.