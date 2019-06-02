Have you seen this man and woman? Olympia police need your help

Olympia police are asking the public to help locate a man and woman who may have more information about a Thursday night shooting in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue, not far from Interstate 5. Courtesy

Olympia police are asking the public to help locate a man and woman who may have more information about a Thursday night shooting in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue, not far from Interstate 5.

However, if spotted, police urge residents not to contact them, but to call 911 and reference case number 2019-3260.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, multiple 911 callers reported hearing an argument and then gunshots in the wooded area, which is home to several homeless camps.

A 46-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen was taken to nearby Providence St. Peter Hospital and was in critical condition Friday, said Lt. Paul Lower.

Homeless camp residents told police that Emerald A. Kulberg, 34, and the victim were in a dispute when her husband, Robert E. Moffit, 34, may have shot the man.

Moffit is described as white, 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes. He also has tattoos, one of which is on a forearm and says, “game over.”

Kulberg is described as white, 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes.