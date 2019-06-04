Olympia police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday night ‘jungle’ shooting

Suspect arrested in shooting at “The Jungle” Olympia police searched the Chehalis-Western Trail on Tuesday, eventually locating and arresting a suspect in last week's homeless camp shooting in "The Jungle" homeless camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympia police searched the Chehalis-Western Trail on Tuesday, eventually locating and arresting a suspect in last week's homeless camp shooting in "The Jungle" homeless camp.

Olympia police Tuesday morning arrested a man wanted in connection to a Thursday night shooting in a wooded area of the city between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue.

The area is sometimes referred to as the “jungle.”

After a report that the suspect had been spotted, Olympia police and detectives were dispatched to area of the Chehalis-Western Trail, north of Martin Way.

Lt. Paul Lower said the suspect, Robert Moffitt, was found near the 500 block of Lilly Road Northeast, which parallels the trail.

The Olympian typically does not name suspects before they appear in court, but Moffitt had been identified by police over the weekend, asking the public to help locate him.

Lower expects Moffitt to be booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, although he could face more serious charges after the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case, he said.

The Olympian reported Friday that a 46-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to nearby Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The shooting was thought to be the result of a dispute between three residents of a homeless camp, including Moffitt, Lower said.