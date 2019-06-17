Olympia’s Governor Hotel, previously a Coast Hotel, is now a Red Lion Inn & Suites

The longtime, downtown Olympia hotel, which became a Coast Hotel in 2014, is now a Red Lion Inn & Suites, according to a banner draped across the building’s facade at 621 Capitol Way S. sbloom@theolympian.com

The Governor Hotel appears to have changed brands again.

The longtime, downtown Olympia hotel, which became a Coast Hotel in 2014, is now a Red Lion Inn & Suites, according to a banner draped across the building’s facade at 621 Capitol Way S.

It’s now known as the Red Lion Inn & Suites Olympia, Governor Hotel.

“Thanks for your interest in The Governor,” the Coast Hotel website reads. “While we’ve enjoyed being Olympia’s hotel of choice for many years, The Governor is no longer part of the Coast Hotels family.”

A spokeswoman for Coast Hotels said the transition took place on Friday. A representative for Red Lion Hotels Corp. could not be reached.

Not only does the hotel have a new brand, it also has a new owner, Thurston County Assessor’s Office information shows. In January of this year, Olympia Hospitality LLC paid $9.45 million for the property. The previous owner, a group called Rusco USA LLC, paid $2.29 million for it in September 2013.

Prior to the 2013 sale, the 125-room hotel underwent an extensive renovation, according to Olympian archives. Built in 1970, the eight floor hotel was previously upgraded in the late 1990s.

This is the second Red Lion property in Olympia. The other is the longtime Red Lion in west Olympia, which overlooks the Capitol Lake basin. It is now a Red Lion brand called Hotel RL.