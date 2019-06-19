Construction on I-5 through Nisqually set to resume Friday. Drivers, expect delays.

Traffic on northbound I-5 near the Nisqually River last weekend. Courtesy

Drivers are being warned about another round of lane closures on northbound Interstate 5 over the Nisqually River that could cause traffic delays.

Crews working to replace a slab near the bridge closed one lane and lowered the speed limit in the area to 35 mph last weekend. Those restrictions will be back in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT recommends drivers travel early in the day and expect delays.