Police investigating report of a bomb threat at Olympia DOC building
Olympia police are investigating a report of a bomb threat at a Department of Corrections building on Eighth Avenue Southeast near Plum Street Southeast.
The response started about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after DOC staff received a phone call from someone saying there was a bomb in the building, according to Lt. Paul Lower.
Police closed roads in the area and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Police searched the building and did not find anything suspicious, Lower said.
A Washington State Patrol bomb squad is coming to do another search. Eighth Avenue between Plum and Jefferson Street Southeast remains closed.
This story will be updated.
