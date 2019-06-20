Local

Police investigating report of a bomb threat at Olympia DOC building

Olympia police investigate a report of a bomb threat at a Department of Corrections building on Eighth Avenue Southeast on Thursday.
Olympia police are investigating a report of a bomb threat at a Department of Corrections building on Eighth Avenue Southeast near Plum Street Southeast.

The response started about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after DOC staff received a phone call from someone saying there was a bomb in the building, according to Lt. Paul Lower.

Police closed roads in the area and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Police searched the building and did not find anything suspicious, Lower said.

A Washington State Patrol bomb squad is coming to do another search. Eighth Avenue between Plum and Jefferson Street Southeast remains closed.

This story will be updated.

