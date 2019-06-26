Local
Thurston County OKs fireworks in unincorporated areas due to low fire danger
Keep your eyes on fireworks safety this summer
Fireworks will be allowed in unincorporated Thurston County this Fourth of July.
County code allows the county manager to ban fireworks in times of “extreme fire danger.” County Manager Ramiro Chavez said this week the fire danger is currently low and that is not expected to change based on the weather forecast leading up to Fourth of July.
He said he consulted with the county fire marshal, local fire districts and the state’s Department of Natural Resources in making that decision.
Friday is the first day for firework sales under state law. In Thurston County, the use of fireworks is limited to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 4.
Fireworks are still banned within Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater.
Professional fireworks displays will happen next week in Lacey, Tumwater and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Comments