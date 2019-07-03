Not enough evidence to charge woman in fatal Yelm Highway crash, prosecutor says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 47-year-old woman who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of vehicular homicide was released Monday, according to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jeffery Lippert, chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney, said Wednesday there was not enough evidence at this point to charge her with a crime. The incident is still under investigation, he said.

About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was headed east in a Kia when the car hit a guardrail in the 8700 block of Yelm Highway Southeast. It was thought the driver then over-corrected his steering and drove into the westbound lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck.

The 47-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. The 37-year-old man, who died at the scene, was later identified as Mario Gastelum of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Meanwhile, she was booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

A preliminary investigation has found that Gastelum’s vehicle was “fully in the (westbound) lane,” Lippert said.

Once the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation it will be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for review, he said. If they decide a crime was committed, a warrant could be issued for her arrest, or she could be summoned to court by mail, Lippert said.