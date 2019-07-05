Candidate for Olympia’s mayor pulls out of race

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Philip Cornell, a candidate for mayor of Olympia, has pulled out of the race citing family reasons.

Cornell, 71, previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2016. His platform in the mayoral race focused on homelessness in Olympia and climate change.

“This is our home and it’s on fire!” Cornell wrote in response to The Olympian’s candidate questionnaire.

Cornell cited his time as past president of the Southwest Olympia Neighborhood Association and current vice president of the Thurston County Amateur Radio Emergency Service as relevant experience.

Cornell said he made the decision to pull out of the race Thursday.

Four candidates are still running: incumbent Mayor Cheryl Selby, City Council member Nathaniel Jones, Brenden Clerget and David Ross.

The primary is Aug. 6, and two will advance to November’s general election.