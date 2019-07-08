Pot robbery suspect tried to rob same business 2 weeks ago, court records show

A 19-year-old Olympia man, who was arrested over the weekend trying to rob a west Olympia marijuana dispensary, allegedly told police he had tried to rob the same place two weeks ago, court records show.

He was set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday on suspicion of first-degree robbery while armed with a firearm. Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, also were involved in the incident.

According to charging documents:

About 5 p.m. Saturday, the man and juvenile males entered the marijuana business in the 2200 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest, produced a gun and pointed it at the owner to open the door.

The man with the gun attempted to break down an interior door, then forced his way into the business through a safety, plexiglass window.

The owner said the man with the gun came at him, so he “maced” him. The two fought, he sprayed him again, then the suspect picked up a baseball bat and hit him with it. He sprayed him a third time and the suspect dropped his gun and fled the building. As he was leaving, the owner struck him with a golf club

The Olympian reported Sunday that the suspect had grabbed a golf club and swung it at the owner.

The suspects were later arrested Sunday morning, including the 19-year-old in the 4400 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest.

The 19-year-old allegedly told police that he had bought a gun earlier in the day and had planned to rob the dispensary. He also allegedly admitted to trying to rob the same business two weeks ago unsuccessfully.