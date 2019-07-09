Man who thought he was jumping into water from Fourth Avenue Bridge has died, police report shows

A 27-year-old man who thought he was jumping into water from the Fourth Avenue Bridge has died, according to an Olympia police report.

The man was found unconscious on land underneath the bridge about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he later died about 5 a.m. Friday, according to the report.

The report gives the following account:

After police arrived on scene, the man’s girlfriend told police that he “thought there was water under the bridge and had jumped off.”

A second witness said that the girlfriend and the man who died “had been drinking prior to the incident.”

The man previously jumped “off the docks by the port,” then made his way to the bridge, according to the witness.

The witness saw the following: he “decided he wanted to jump off the bridge,” and observed him “running across the street and saw him jump off (the south side).”