Man arrested in connection with Nancy Moyer disappearance now in federal custody on weapons charges

Thurston County Sheriff announces ‘person of interest’ in 10-year-old Nancy Moyer case Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza discusses the investigation into the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer at a July 11, 2019 press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza discusses the investigation into the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer at a July 11, 2019 press conference.

A man arrested last week in connection with the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer is now in federal custody and facing criminal charges for an alleged weapons violation.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington told The Olympian that Eric L. Roberts, 53, is being detained at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. A Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives filed a criminal complaint against Roberts on Tuesday, and Roberts appeared in federal court Wednesday.

For now, charges regarding Roberts’ connection to the Nancy Moyer case are on hold.

Moyer was reported missing in 2009 and is presumed dead. Roberts allegedly called 911 last week and confessed to murdering Moyer, then recanted his confession the following day. A Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner found probable cause for the charge of second-degree murder last week; however, Thurston County prosecutors announced Monday they would hold off filing charges until the ongoing investigation is complete.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roberts was then arrested, before he was able to leave the Thurston County Jail, on alleged weapons violations and appeared in Thurston County Superior Court for those allegations Tuesday. A Thurston County Superior Court judge found probable cause for charges of unlawful possession of a short firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Federal court documents show Roberts was then arrested again Wednesday and appeared in federal court that day.

According to the federal criminal complaint, detectives found approximately 17 firearms in Roberts’ residence during the search of his property that followed his confession.

Detectives found a short barrel rifle on Roberts’ bed and a pistol on the floor next to his bed, according to the complaint, and a query of the National Firearms Act Registry did not return records associated with Roberts for the silencer or the rifle. Detectives seized all firearms for safekeeping.

Read more

Now, Roberts has been criminally charged with a weapons violation: Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Weapon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington told The Olympian the statutory penalties for the violation are a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and a maximum of three years of supervised release to follow prison.

David W. Christel, a federal magistrate judge, ordered Roberts detained on Wednesday. A federal public defender was appointed to him.

For the case to move forward to trial, the spokesperson said an indictment from a federal grand jury would need to be returned. A preliminary hearing is set for July 31 at 10 a.m.