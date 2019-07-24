Want to run for office in Thurston County? There is still time for these seats.

Local
If you’re looking to run for office in Thurston County, you still can.
The county is opening a special three-day filing period to give citizens a chance to file for positions currently without any candidates heading into November’s election.
Open positions include school board director for Rochester School District, commissioner for West Thurston Regional Fire Authority and commissioners for the Tanglewild Parks and Recreation District.
The application window opens online at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at ThurstonVotes.org, by fax at 8 a.m. to 360-786-5223, by email at 8 a.m. to elections@co.thurston.wa.us, or in person starting at 8 a.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia, WA 98502.
Prospective candidates can apply by mail starting Aug. 2.
All candidates must complete filings by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
