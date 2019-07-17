Need help deciding who to vote for in the Aug. 6 primary? The Olympian’s 2019 voter guide has you covered

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Ballots for the Aug. 6 primary will be arriving in mailboxes this week. Not sure who to vote for?

The Olympian sent questionnaires to all the candidates running this year for city council in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, for school board for the Olympia School District, North Thurston Public Schools and Tumwater School District, and for the Port of Olympia Commission.

Only races with three or more candidates will be on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. They are marked below with a *.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in each race will advance to the general election.

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the primary ballot.

Races with one or two candidates will appear on the general election ballot.

Click on the race below to see the candidates’ responses. For information on all the races on the primary ballot, check out the Thurston County voter pamphlet.

Port of Olympia

Port Commission District No. 1

Olympia

*Mayor

*City Council Position No. 2

*City Council Position No. 3

Lacey

*City Council Position No. 1

City Council Position No. 2

City Council Position No. 3

Tumwater

City Council Position No. 1

City Council Position No. 2

City Council Position No. 3

City Council Position No. 7

Olympia School District

*School Board District No. 1

School Board District No. 2

School Board District No. 4

North Thurston Public Schools

*School Board District No. 1

School Board District No. 4

School Board District No. 5

Tumwater School District

School Board District No. 2

School Board District No. 3

School Board District No. 5