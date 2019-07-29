Amtrak train delayed in south Thurston County after it crashes into ATV

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

An Amtrak train was delayed Sunday night in south Thurston County after it struck an ATV, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported, Lt. Ray Brady said.

Two men were riding ATVs in the area of Rich Road Southeast and Old Highway 99 about 7:30 p.m. when one of those ATVs got stuck on the railroad tracks. Unable to free the ATV, the train struck it and knocked it off the tracks, he said.

The two men later fled the scene. Both ATVs were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office, Brady said.

The train was delayed about an hour, he said.

Earlier Sunday, a 45-year-old Rainier man died after he crashed his ATV near Tenino.