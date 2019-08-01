Providence’s kitchen still closed over rodent worries: ‘It’s extremely frustrating.’

“Anytime you have a rodent in your house, you need to do something proactive.” A new breed of rodent - the roof rat - has taken hold in Thurston County and is contributing to the home invasions by mice and rats. Venables Pest Management staff share their ideas for preventing infestations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new breed of rodent - the roof rat - has taken hold in Thurston County and is contributing to the home invasions by mice and rats. Venables Pest Management staff share their ideas for preventing infestations.

The kitchen at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia remains closed nearly a week after evidence of rodents was discovered.

Patient meals are being prepared at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center across the street off a limited menu, while food trucks have arrived in the hospital parking lot for staff and visitors to patronize while the cafeteria is closed.

Providence St. Peter spokesman Chris Thomas said no other hospital operations have been affected. The rodents in this case are believed to be roof rats.

An investigator from the state Department of Health toured the hospital Tuesday. DOH, which regulates hospitals, does routine inspections when problems arise that have health implications, said DOH spokeswoman Jessica Baggett.

If its investigation identifies any problems, she said, the hospital will have to submit a plan to address them.

Sonya Matson’s brother has been at St. Peter since Sunday in preparation for heart surgery. He is diabetic, and Matson said the limited menu left him with few options. Matson and her relatives have taken turns bringing him meals from home.

“I would get tired of eating a sandwich or salad or a cup of broth for every meal every day,” she said. “It’s OK if you’re there one day, but if you’re going to be there multiple days, and if you’re sick, you don’t want to eat that kind of food.

“Maybe they’re doing the best they can, I don’t know, it’s just extremely frustrating,” she said.