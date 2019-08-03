Local

Elderly Shelton man airlifted to Seattle after being struck by car

An elderly man was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after he was hit by a car Friday night in Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A Toyota Yaris was headed south in the 1600 block of Olympic Highway South in Shelton when the man stepped out in front of it and was struck.

The car driver, a 50-year-old Port Orchard woman, and her passenger were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

The 10:28 p.m. accident occurred after sundown which was approximately at 8:40 p.m. The man was dressed in all dark clothing, the State Patrol said.

The cause is under investigation, the State Patrol said.

Profile Image of Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.
  Comments  