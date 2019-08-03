Elderly Shelton man airlifted to Seattle after being struck by car

An elderly man was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after he was hit by a car Friday night in Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A Toyota Yaris was headed south in the 1600 block of Olympic Highway South in Shelton when the man stepped out in front of it and was struck.

The car driver, a 50-year-old Port Orchard woman, and her passenger were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

The 10:28 p.m. accident occurred after sundown which was approximately at 8:40 p.m. The man was dressed in all dark clothing, the State Patrol said.

The cause is under investigation, the State Patrol said.