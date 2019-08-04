Local

Elderly Shelton man, who was airlifted to Seattle after he was hit by a car, has died

A 79-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car in Shelton Saturday night has died, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was identified as Michael E. Gaskill of Shelton.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers say a 50-year-old Port Orchard woman and her 71-year-old passenger, were headed south in the 1600 block of Olympic Highway when they struck Gaskill.

After he was hit, Gaskill was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver and her passenger, who were in a Toyota Yaris, were not hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

