Elderly Shelton man, who was airlifted to Seattle after he was hit by a car, has died

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 79-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car in Shelton Saturday night has died, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was identified as Michael E. Gaskill of Shelton.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers say a 50-year-old Port Orchard woman and her 71-year-old passenger, were headed south in the 1600 block of Olympic Highway when they struck Gaskill.

After he was hit, Gaskill was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver and her passenger, who were in a Toyota Yaris, were not hurt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident is under investigation.