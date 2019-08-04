Local
Olympia, Puyallup men die in head-on crash involving 2 motorcycles
A 71-year-old Olympia man was one of two men who died Saturday in a head-on collision involving motorcycles, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Olympia man was identified as Charles E. Manley. The other motorcyclist was Gary K. Francis, 65, of Puyallup.
About noon Saturday, troopers say Manley was headed north on US 101, near Brinnon, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Francis was headed south.
After the collision, both riders were ejected. The highway was closed for more than four hours.
