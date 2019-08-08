Jones in second place in Olympia mayoral primary in latest vote count

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Olympia City Council member Nathaniel Jones is in second place in Olympia’s mayoral primary, according to the latest vote count following Tuesday’s election.

Jones, who has served on the council since 2012, is challenging incumbent Cheryl Selby, who led the primary. The top two finishers will face off in November’s general election.

On Tuesday night, Jones was in third place but had moved up to second as of Wednesday evening’s vote count with a 73-vote lead over newcomer David Ross, who is now in third place.

The next ballot count is scheduled for Thursday evening. Results will be certified Aug. 20.