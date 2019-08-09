Man injured in Wednesday crash near Tenino still in serious condition, hospital says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man injured when his car crashed south of Tenino Wednesday morning was in serious condition Friday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 4100 block of Skookumchuck Road Southeast between Tenino and Bucoda about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian. Responders found one vehicle, a Subaru, off the road and on its side. Authorities believe the vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and landed on its side, ejecting the driver in the process.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was found about 30 feet from the vehicle, according to Brady. He looked to have suffered a head injury and appeared to be the only occupant.

Brady said the Traffic Unit deputy who investigated the collision estimated, using measurements, the vehicle was traveling at a minimum of 53 miles per hour at the time it left the roadway. The speed limit in that area is 40 miles per hour, according to Brady.

“It would be safe to say that speed was a factor in the collision,” Brady said.

Medics transported the man to Olympia Regional Airport, and from there he was airlifted to Harborview. A hospital spokesperson said the man was in the intensive care unit in serious condition Friday.