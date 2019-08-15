Two more suspicious cat deaths under investigation

Cat mutilations have Thurston County on edge In 2018, the discovery of a 13th mutilated cat, killed with despicably familiar violence, unnerved homeowners and law enforcement officials alike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the discovery of a 13th mutilated cat, killed with despicably familiar violence, unnerved homeowners and law enforcement officials alike.

Two cat deaths in the past week are being investigated as suspicious.

On Wednesday morning, a cat was found cut in half on 28th Avenue Southeast near Allen Road Southeast in Olympia. Thurston County Animal Services Officer Erika Johnson called the cat’s death suspicious but said it appeared different than last year’s spate of cat killings.

Last year, more than a dozen mutilated cats were found across Thurston County, though investigators later determined at least five were killed by other animals.

The killings gained national attention and had local cat owners on edge.

The body of the cat found Wednesday will be sent to the University of Washington to find out how it died, Johnson said, along with the body of another cat found the afternoon of Aug. 7 in the yard of a home on Sheridan Drive Southeast in Lacey.

That cat was cut open and its organs were removed, said Lacey police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.

Two other dead cats found in Olympia and near Lacey in June and July were also investigated, though officials were not able to determine what killed them.