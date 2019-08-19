More alleyway dining could be coming to downtown Olympia

4th Ave Tavern in downtown Olympia may join its neighbor, King Solomon’s Reef, by adding an alleyway dining area. sbloom@theolympian.com

Another downtown business wants in on the alleyway dining scene.

Olympia City Council on Tuesday will consider a four-year lease with 4th Ave Tavern for outdoor seating, similar to what King Solomon’s Reef is doing next door.

Under the proposed right-of-way lease, 4th Ave Tavern would pay $1,560 for the first year to use a portion of the alley between it and the Reef nearest Fourth Avenue East.

Rent would increase 4 percent a year after that.

This spring, the city signed a lease with Reef for $1,612 for the first year and increasing 4 percent a year after that.