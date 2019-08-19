Local

More alleyway dining could be coming to downtown Olympia

4th Ave Tavern in downtown Olympia may join its neighbor, King Solomon’s Reef, by adding an alleyway dining area.
Another downtown business wants in on the alleyway dining scene.

Olympia City Council on Tuesday will consider a four-year lease with 4th Ave Tavern for outdoor seating, similar to what King Solomon’s Reef is doing next door.

Under the proposed right-of-way lease, 4th Ave Tavern would pay $1,560 for the first year to use a portion of the alley between it and the Reef nearest Fourth Avenue East.

Rent would increase 4 percent a year after that.

This spring, the city signed a lease with Reef for $1,612 for the first year and increasing 4 percent a year after that.

