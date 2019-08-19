Local
More alleyway dining could be coming to downtown Olympia
Another downtown business wants in on the alleyway dining scene.
Olympia City Council on Tuesday will consider a four-year lease with 4th Ave Tavern for outdoor seating, similar to what King Solomon’s Reef is doing next door.
Under the proposed right-of-way lease, 4th Ave Tavern would pay $1,560 for the first year to use a portion of the alley between it and the Reef nearest Fourth Avenue East.
Rent would increase 4 percent a year after that.
This spring, the city signed a lease with Reef for $1,612 for the first year and increasing 4 percent a year after that.
Comments