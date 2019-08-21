Exams show cats found dead in Olympia and Lacey were killed by other animals

How to log in to your Olympian account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

Necropsy results for two cats found this month show both were killed by other animals, according to Thurston County Animal Services Officer Erika Johnson.

The cats were found Aug. 7 in Lacey and Aug. 14 in Olympia. Both deaths were investigated as suspicious and the bodies were sent away for post-mortem examinations to determine how they died.

Last year, more than a dozen mutilated cats were found across Thurston County, sparking fears of a serial cat killer. Investigators later determined at least five were killed by other animals.

Johnson said no other suspicious cat deaths have been reported recently.