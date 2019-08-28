“Small animal” caused power outage in west Olympia, PSE says

Three things to know for a power outage Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips.

A “small animal” caused an outage that left nearly 5,700 customers on Olympia’s west side without power Tuesday evening, a spokesperson with Puget Sound Energy told The Olympian.

An animal “got into the switch” and caused a substation outage that impacted 5,672 customers, according to the spokesperson.

The outage area, which included Capital Mall, stretched from Division Street Northwest to Kaiser Road Northwest and from U.S. Highway 101 north to 28th Avenue Northwest.

Power went out around 7 p.m. Tuesday and was restored to all impacted customers Tuesday night, according to the PSE spokesperson.