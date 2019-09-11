Restaurant inspections for Sept. 11

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Bonsai Teriyaki & Wok 408 Cleveland Ave. SE

Sep. 4: 30 red; 5 blue

Comments: PIC had expired food worker card. Website information to obtain card was given. Correction: Obtain current food worker card by Sept. 18. Call inspector when obtained. Cooked, flattened chicken in walk-in cooler is 4 inches deep, uncovered, 90-92 F in middle, duration about 1 hour. This food must be 2 inches deep, NOT 4 inches. Correction: Transferred to six pans 2 inches deep. Tin tomato sauce left in tin. Near the cut metal, sauce residue has turned black. Correction: Transferred to plastic to prevent contamination.

Safeway #1952 4280 Martin Way E

Aug. 30: 10 red; 2 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Cheese in cheese section of dairy aisle 42-52 F. Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - shelves re-organized.) Monitor to ensure proper temperatures. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Light visible at receiving door, seals in disrepair/absent. Correction: Repair/replace seals as part of integrated pest management.

Dollar Tree # 2249 1321 Marvin Road NE

Aug. 28: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Foods not properly protected from potential contamination. Food items stored on floor in multiple aisles. Correction: Store foods 6 inches or greater off floor. Foods not properly protected from potential contamination. Excessive condensate like ice substance dripping/fully onto packaged foods in several areas of walk-in freezer. Correction: Relocate foods until repaired (move from under drip). Repair and maintain.

Dollar Tree #3210 606 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Aug. 20: 0 red; 8 blue

Comments: Food not protected from potential contamination during storage. Foods stored on ground. Correction: Store foods 6 inches or greater from ground/floor. Single use items improperly stored. Single use grocery bags stored in restroom. Correction: Relocate to prevent potential contamination.

No violations found

▪ Liberty Market (110 N Main St.)