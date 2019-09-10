Woman who died on Summit Lake Road is identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Emily Lipke, 27, was identified Tuesday as the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash near Summit Lake, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lipke was identified by King County authorities because she died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday. She died from multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

About 6 p.m. Monday, the woman drove off the road in the 10300 block of Summit Lake Road Northwest. The woman traveled along the shoulder, then hit a mailbox before crashing into a tree, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ray Brady said.

An infant in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brady said the woman lived in the area.