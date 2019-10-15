Semi-truck crashes into Mullen Road train trestle. Again.

SHARE COPY LINK

A semi-truck crashed into the Mullen Road train trestle Tuesday morning, once again delaying traffic in the area and littering the road with debris.

This is the second collision at the trestle since late September.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the crash about 5:20 a.m.

“The semi-truck, trailer and contents were heavily damaged,” Sheriff’s Office officials said via social media.

Another motorist was also struck and suffered minor injuries.

Although the road is marked with warning signs about the trestle, the driver did not see the signs, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 30, a truck hit the trestle and closed Mullen Road for about three hours.

“It does catch quite a few trucks every year,” Lt. Ray Brady said at the time.