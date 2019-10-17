Overnight RV parking in Hawks Prairie likely won’t happen, Lacey officials say

About 100 people attended a city of Lacey meeting on Wednesday to learn more about a proposal to park RVs on Main Street in Hawks Prairie. Now, that proposal likely won’t happen, city officials announced. Courtesy

City of Lacey officials, including Mayor Andy Ryder, announced Wednesday night that a plan to temporarily allow overnight parking of RVs in Hawks Prairie likely won’t happen.

That was welcome news to about 100 people who filled City Council chambers to learn more about Main Street in northeast Lacey and a plan to allow those living out of their RVs to park there. Main Street is an unfinished road north of I-5 and west of Marvin Road.

The reasons the site likely won’t open were two-fold: public opposition to the plan and a recently passed and enforced parking ordinance that has suddenly eliminated a number of RVs parked at Lacey City Hall. Over the summer as many as 30 RVs called the lot home, but now they’re gone, Mayor Ryder said.

“If we don’t have RVs and trailers violating the parking ordinance, I don’t know why we would ever open up Main Street to RVs and trailers,” he told the audience.

That news was delivered about halfway through the nearly three-hour meeting. The rest of it was spent on comments and questions from the audience. Members of Lacey City Council, City Manager Scott Spence, City Attorney Dave Schneider and police Chief Ken Semko were on hand to answer those questions.

They also spent a lot of time trying to chip away at the misinformation and confusion about the variety of steps the city has taken to address homelessness. The city passed a public camping ban over the summer, followed by a parking ordinance that doesn’t allow an RV or commercial vehicle to park for more than four hours on public property.

Although the city passed a public camping ban, it can’t be enforced because of a federal court ruling called Martin v. Boise. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the landmark ruling saying that if a city doesn’t have a place to send the homeless, enforcing a camping ban violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The City Council is also set to consider whether to expand the number of groups that could host a homeless encampment under its emergency housing ordinance. If approved by council, not only could a church host a camp, but also a nonprofit or the city of Lacey itself. The Lacey Planning Commission has recommended the changes to the ordinance, but the council has yet to vote on it.

Peggy Madsen of Lacey finally realized that Wednesday’s discussion was not about proposed changes to the emergency housing ordinance. She said the city needed to be more transparent about a confusing process.

“We speak at public comment (during City Council meetings) and the City Council just sits there,” she said. “We never get any feedback and it gives rise to anger and distrust. We want to trust you.”

Public comment Wednesday was overwhelmingly against the Main Street proposal. Some also asked more than once about whether the Main Street proposal really wasn’t going to happen.

“Clearly this is an unpopular decision,” said City Manager Spence in response to one of those questions.

Although RVs are no longer parking at City Hall, people are still living out of their cars there, Spence said. However, to force them to move brushes up against Martin v. Boise, which means the city would still need to find a destination for them. For that reason, Main Street remains a “potential resource.”

Still, Spence said he would follow council’s direction on the issue. He expects that to happen in November.