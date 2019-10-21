Local

I-5 blocked near Tumwater following crash with semis

Interstate 5 was blocked in both directions near Tumwater Monday afternoon following a crash involving several tractor-trailers, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Avenue Southwest.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and delay trips if possible. Officials warned it could take some time to remove the tractor-trailers and debris and repair a damaged barrier between north and southbound lanes.

This story will be updated.

