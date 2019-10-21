I-5 blocked near Tumwater following crash with semis

Interstate 5 was blocked in both directions near Tumwater Monday afternoon following a crash involving several tractor-trailers, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Avenue Southwest.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and delay trips if possible. Officials warned it could take some time to remove the tractor-trailers and debris and repair a damaged barrier between north and southbound lanes.

The barrier east-west. It should be north-south. We must replace and remove the lumber before we can reopen all lanes.



Please expect long delays if you must travel between Tumwater and Centralia.

#Maytown pic.twitter.com/BFumZRdLhE — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 21, 2019

This story will be updated.